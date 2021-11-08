The 10 Best Mac Miller Songs

People will take you for granted until you’re gone, a truth hip-hop is intimately familiar with. If an artist is “lucky,” they will live long enough to have their contributions simply forgotten, as with innovators undersung in their middle age like the late DMX and Shock G. Too common is the scenario where an artist’s talent is belittled just as their star rises, like when popularity invited cynicism to Lil Peep and Juice WLRD until their premature demises rendered their geniuses unimpeachable. If the tragedies in rap of the last few years — from Pop Smoke to King Von to Nipsey Hussle, and the list goes on and on — have spoken to anything broken in our culture, beyond the complete callousness with which we treat the lives of young hip-hop musicians, it’s that we fail to adequately celebrate our artists until they are no longer able to join in themselves.

Malcolm McCormick had been under-appreciated his whole career, accumulating a decade under the public eye without ever fully lifting the curse of his first impressions. Not until his death in 2018 did the popular conception of Mac Miller fully shift from that of a curiosity hanging at the edges of real rap music to a visionary in his own right. But even if it took his untimely death to finally receive his flowers from many who long dismissed him, he knew his own merit better than anyone.

“Here We Go,” the second song from Mac Miller’s landmark mixtape Faces — distributed as a free download in 2014 and finally released to streaming services last month — is as clear and insightful an origin story as anything written about him by others since. In a short pair of verses, he lays out his ambitions (“Tryna be a legend by tomorrow/ They say I can’t, I’m determined to prove ’em wrong though”), relevant cultural commentary about his own reception (“They wasn’t hearin’ me ’til I fucked with a Brainfeeder… I did it all without a Drake feature”), and offers the type of double-edged self-awareness that proved his mettle to millions who had any number of reasons to doubt his credentials (“If I ain’t in your top 10, then you a racist”). Most useful as a succinct thesis for understanding Mac is the song’s chest-thumping declaration that he is “the hardest working person in the universe,” a big title that he did more than anyone to claim.

What Mac Miller achieved in a decade is testament to the restlessness of his creativity that propelled him through the many artistic lifetimes he lived in his far too short life. He began as a high school student, a regional star putting on his Pittsburgh area code, then acquired national notoriety as a frat-rap icon in the build up to his first LP. Released 10 years ago today, Blue Slide Park became the first independently distributed debut to hit #1 since 1995. The album was a commercial smash but a critical failure — a backlash that Mac, as a diligent student of hip-hop, turned into a learning opportunity. He used his newfound resources to install an open-door LA home studio that he sanctified the Sanctuary, inviting an ever-expanding collective of collaborators to help build a scene whose influence continues to ripple outwards. As his world and music grew more interior over time, he transformed into something of a bluesman, whose lucid honesty about his depression and addiction helped others empathize with their own struggles.

Each of these phases gradually expanded on the unique strengths that were revealed by the previous ones, accumulating a wide discography that exists as a record of growth in real time. Throughout his development, he was a paragon of artistic grace, an embodiment of the truth that everyone deserves the chance to move beyond the labels they are boxed into, including the ones they define for themselves. In his final interview before passing, Mac shared the following insight: “Don’t create all of this weight for things… it’s all just chapters. It’s all just pieces of the story. There’s gonna be a next part.” He understood that being written off just means you get another chance to rewrite your narrative. And he left behind one hell of a story.

Below, read our selections for Mac’s 10 best songs, from back when his latent potential was at its most potent, to the moment when it was fully realized on his final pair of symbiotic albums. Each entry contributes to the dynamic mosaic of an artist often misunderstood in his time, who now occupies the revered place in rap history he methodically and graciously earned.