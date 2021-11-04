San Francisco’s citywide Noise Pop festival, which will take place the week of February 21-27, has announced its initial lineup. The Microphones are performing in the Bay Area for the first time in 20 years. Alex G is playing an intimate show at August Hall. Titus Andronicus are playing their 2010 classic The Monitor in full. The Drums are playing their 2011 album Portamento in full. And Guapdad 5000, King Woman, William Basinski, Hand Habits, Tomberlin, Irreversible Entanglements, Makaya McCraven, Moor Mother, Topaz Jones, Enumclaw, and more are also performing.

“This year’s festival is all about going back to our roots — celebrating local undercards alongside indie rock favorites while pushing the boundaries of traditional genre norms and creating some really special shows that fans would never expect, and hopefully never forget,” says Noise Pop Industries President Stacy Horne. “Personally, it’s great to be back working with the Noise Pop team and I really look forward to reviving their beloved flagship festival after it was forced to take a year off in 2021. All I can say to fans is buy your tickets early because this is only phase one and we have tons of more exciting acts to be announced very soon.”

Participating venues include Great American Music Hall, Bottom Of The Hill, the Chapel, Rickshaw Stop, Swedish American Hall, the New Parish, Gray Area, Public Works, Cornerstone, and 1015 Folsom. Festival badges are on sale here, and tickets to individual shows can be purchased starting tomorrow morning at 10AM PT.