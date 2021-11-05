Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

Earlier in the week, streaming behemoths the Weeknd and Post Malone teased their first-ever collaboration: “One Right Now.” Now, the track is available for all to hear.

Both the Weeknd and Post Malone have been busy with separate endeavors — Abel Tesfaye recently hopped on “Moth To A Flame” with Swedish House Mafia, plus Doja Cat’s “You Right” and Kanye West’s Donda track “Hurricane.” Meanwhile, Posty releasing “Motley Crew” last July. Together, though, it sounds like the Weeknd and Post Malone have a potential hit on their hands with “One Right Now.”

Listen to “One Right Now” below.