Mastodon’s Brent Hinds Hated Opening For Disturbed: “You Gotta Play To People That Like Disturbed”

In an interview on Jamey Jasta’s podcast The Jasta Show released yesterday, Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds volunteered that he regrets touring with Disturbed for Mayhem Festival in 2008. When asked if he had any bucket list tours left, Hinds responded, “No, I did a lot of tours I didn’t want to do though, like Disturbed and all that Mayhem stupid bullshit. G** a** shit. You gotta fuckin’ open up for Disturbed. You gotta play to people that like Disturbed.”

“It was the Mayhem Fest, you know, just a fuckin’ bunch of drunk Americans,” Hinds followed up. “[Disturbed fans are] receptive to anything, I imagine. There’s tons of tours I want to do, but there’s most tours… our first tour for Relapse was with Dying Fetus and some other fucking band. It was horrible. I didn’t want to do that tour.”

Unfortunately Hinds has a documented history of using the above homophobic slur. In 2006, he offered his opinion on prog-metal outfit Dream Theater, telling Guitar World magazine that the band “have a little Chinese girl playing bass” and “dress all gay.” He continued: “They wear those cheesy leather pants. The lead singer especially: he’s got that really g** thing going on with his hair. Plus, he sings like a fucking opera singer and shit. Their hair, their clothes, their music…They’re g**.”

You can watch the Disturbed diss about 20 minutes in below.

In the interview Hinds also revealed he started a new band with Matt Pike (Sleep, High On Fire). Mastodon’s latest album, Hushed And Grim, was released last week.