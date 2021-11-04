In his first major interview since releasing Donda, Kanye West stopped by REVOLT’s Drink Champs podcast, where he covered quite a lot of ground with co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. Among the topics up for discussion were: Donda (which is apparently getting a deluxe edition), his split with Kim Kardashian, the 2009 VMAs, his beef with Drake, Balenciaga underwear, cancel culture, Big Sean, TikTok, Damien Hirst, getting “shadowbanned” on Twitter, politics, his vaccination status, abortion, his choppy new haircut (“harder than wearing a Trump hat”), and more.

Let’s get to Ye’s COVID vaccination status first. “I’m half-icnated,” West told the hosts. OK then.

Elsewhere, West commented on whether or not he’d do a Verzuz battle, saying he’d need “about four people to go against me at one time.” He said he wouldn’t battle Jay-Z — “that’s my boss” — but if pitted against Drake, Ye would smoke him. Or: “at a certain point I can just be going against myself.” He did later praise Drake’s “massively accessible” music, though, saying “he added something to the algorithm.”

Later, when asked about “leaking” Drake’s address over the summer, West pushed back: “No — he advertised it when he was building the house. Everyone knows it, it’s like a place in Canada you go by, it’s like a monument! It’s Googleable.”

Ye also did not hold back when it came to talking former GOOD Music rapper Big Sean, who revealed last week he left the label “to start getting a bigger cut.” West said signing Sean was “the worst thing I ever did,” and added, “When I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean.” Why the beef with Big Sean? West chalked it up to how “when I was running for office, both John Legend and Big Sean got used quick by the democrats to come at they boy that actually changed their life… that’s some sellout shit.”

Here’s West on cancel culture: “When I sit next to like, Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, right after both of them got cancelled, for five songs… You know, it’s like they can’t cancel us all.” “Dave Chappelle ain’t getting cancelled,” N.O.R.E. responded. “That’s what I’m saying,” West continued. “They gonna hit you with like the accusations- somebody that you was with, you know, ten years ago … and also it’s like, there’s women who have been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against their will. That’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing.”

Watch the entire interview below.