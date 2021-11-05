NLE Choppa – “Jumpin” (Feat. Polo G)

New Music November 5, 2021 11:21 AM By Tom Breihan

NLE Choppa – “Jumpin” (Feat. Polo G)

New Music November 5, 2021 11:21 AM By Tom Breihan

When the teenage Memphis rapper NLE Choppa first emerged as a YouTube star a couple of years ago, I thought he was a can’t-miss prospect. Choppa hasn’t quite ascended to the stardom I imagined. Musically, he sort of faded into the middle of the pack. As a celebrity presence, he had a spiritual awakening and got very into veganism and meditation, which will probably do a lot of good things for his long-term health but which didn’t exactly build up his rap stardom. But Choppa can still make hard music, and he shows it on his new single.

On the new song “Jumpin,” Choppa joins forces with Polo G, the young Chicago rapper who is having a very good year. (Last year, Choppa rapped a great verse on Polo’s single “Go Stupid.” That feels like a million years ago now.) “Jumpin” is a stuttering crime-life stomper, and Polo’s turn on the track has a cool forbidding melodic intensity. The track’s video shows a violent bank robbery, and while Choppa and Polo were clearly in the same place to record it, the video almost never shows the two of them in the same frame. Check it out below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Surface’s “The First Time”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” (Feat. Freedom Williams)

    15 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”

    5 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Snail Mail Valentine

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest