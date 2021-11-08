Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation Sued Over Astroworld Injuries

On Friday, a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston left eight dead and many more injured, and the lawsuits have already started pouring in. At least two people at the festival have filed lawsuits over injuries, and the plaintiffs have included Travis Scott, promoters Live Nation, and Drake, the surprise guest who came out to perform during Travis Scott’s set.

Billboard reports that Astroworld attendee Manuel Souza filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and organizer ScoreMore on Saturday, the day after the crowd crush. In the lawsuit, Souza’s lawyer Steve Kherkher says, “Defendants failed to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner. Instead, they consciously ignored the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers, and, in some cases actively encouraged and fomented dangerous behaviors.”

My San Antonio also reports that Kristian Paredes, another person who was at the festival, has filed a lawsuit that names Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, and Harris County Sports And Convention Corporation. Paredes says that he was “seriously injured” after the crowd surge, and the lawsuit claims that Scott and Drake “incited the crowd.” In a statement, Thomas J. Henry, the San Antonio personal injury lawyer who represents Paredes, writes, “There is every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred. Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on.” Henry has also offered free consultations for those affected by the Astroworld tragedy. Both Souza and Paredes are seeking at least $1 million.