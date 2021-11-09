It’s Beach House season, baby. The Baltimore duo has announced plans for their follow-up to 2018’s 7. Their new album is called Once Twice Melody and the whole thing will be out on February 18. But the 18-track record will be divvied out in segments throughout the next few months, with the first chapter arriving tomorrow (November 10).

Beach House’s Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally produced Once Twice Melody by themselves (their first album without an outside producer) at a few different studios: Pachyderm studio in Cannon Falls, MN, United Studio in Los Angeles, CA, and Apple Orchard Studios in Baltimore, MD.

The band is embarking on an extensive 2022 tour, which will start in February and end in July. Tickets for those go on sale on November 19 — more details on that here. Tomorrow, or more accurately midnight EST tonight, we’ll get the first four tracks of Once Twice Melody. Check out album artwork, tracklist, rollout plans, unboxing video, song snippet, and tour dates below.