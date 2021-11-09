Beach House Announce New Album Once Twice Melody & 2022 Tour Dates
It’s Beach House season, baby. The Baltimore duo has announced plans for their follow-up to 2018’s 7. Their new album is called Once Twice Melody and the whole thing will be out on February 18. But the 18-track record will be divvied out in segments throughout the next few months, with the first chapter arriving tomorrow (November 10).
Beach House’s Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally produced Once Twice Melody by themselves (their first album without an outside producer) at a few different studios: Pachyderm studio in Cannon Falls, MN, United Studio in Los Angeles, CA, and Apple Orchard Studios in Baltimore, MD.
The band is embarking on an extensive 2022 tour, which will start in February and end in July. Tickets for those go on sale on November 19 — more details on that here. Tomorrow, or more accurately midnight EST tonight, we’ll get the first four tracks of Once Twice Melody. Check out album artwork, tracklist, rollout plans, unboxing video, song snippet, and tour dates below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Once Twice Melody”
02 “Superstar”
03 “Pink Funeral”
04 “Through Me”
05 “Runaway”
06 “ESP”
07 “New Romance”
08 “Over And Over”
09 “Sunset”
10 “Only You Know”
11 “Another Go Around”
12 “Masquerade”
13 “Illusion Of Forever”
14 “Finale”
15 “The Bells”
16 “Hurts To Love”
17 “Many Nights”
18 “Modern Love Stories”
Chapter 1 (tracks 1-4) will be out November 10; Chapter 2 (tracks 5-8) is out December 8; Chapter 3 (tracks 9-13) will be released on January 19; then Chapter 4 (tracks 14-18) and the album as a whole will follow on February 18.
TOUR DATES:
02/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
02/19 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
02/20 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
02/22 Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
02/23 Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
02/25 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
02/26 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
02/27 MIlwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
03/01 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
03/02 Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
03/22 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
03/23 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/25 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park
03/26 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/27 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
03/29 Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
03/30 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/01 Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
04/02 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
04/03 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
04/05 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
04/06 Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium
04/08 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
04/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/21 Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium
05/23 Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom
05/24 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
05/26 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
05/28 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
05/30 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
05/31 Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/02 Nimes, FR @ Paloma
06/04 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/07 Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
06/08 Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
06/09 Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Centre
07/08 Richmond, VA @ The National
07/09 Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
07/10 Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
07/12 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/13 Chicago, IL @ Radius
07/15 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
07/16 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
07/18 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
07/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
07/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
07/22 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
07/23 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
07/24 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Once Twice Melody is out 2/18 via Sub Pop (US) / Bella Union (UK/Europe) / Mistletone (Australia / New Zealand). It’ll be available in a limited “gold” edition 2xLP and a normal silver 2xLP.