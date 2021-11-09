Jenny Hval – “Jupiter”

New Music November 9, 2021 9:36 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Jenny Hval teamed up with Håvard Volden for their debut album as Lost Girls, and today Hval is back with a new track of her own, “Jupiter,” her first material released with 4AD. (She was previously signed to Sacred Bones — her most recent album was 2019’s The Practice Of Love.) “Jupiter” is a shaggy, warm unfurling track that boasts Hval’s characteristically philosophical musings: “I should relate somehow/ I am an abandoned project,” she sings at one point. “But also a creature/ Crisp and clear like the desert/ Indistinguishable from clarity.”

“When I wrote the music for this song in 2015, it had no lyrics, and I did not understand where it came from. It was a strange creature that moved from one genre to the next like a slide show and crashed into a chorus full of cymbals,” Hval said. “Six years later ‘Jupiter’ has become a post-apocalyptic road trip. It begins by the art installation Prada Marfa in Texas, but turns into a game of identification and absurd imagery. The song winds its way through a desert-scape where values, genres, representation and relationships are breaking down. It tickles our death drive and throws us into space.”

It comes with a music video directed by Zia Anger. Watch that and check out her just-announced 2022 tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:
03/11 Oslo, NO @ TBA
03/17 Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset | Bergen
03/18 Stavanger, NO @ Tou Scene
03/26 Trondheim, NO @ Dokkhuset
04/05 Stockholm, SE @ Fasching
04/06 Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater
04/07 Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
04/09 Den Haag, NL @ Rewire Festival
04/10 Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival
04/11 London, UK @ EartH
04/13 Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique
05/09 Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory
05/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
05/11 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
05/13 Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre
05/14 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
05/15 Chicago, IL @ Constellation
05/16 Chicago, IL @ Constellation
05/17 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
05/20 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/21 Portland, OR @ Holocene
05/24 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
05/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
05/04 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera

“Jupiter” is out now via 4AD.

