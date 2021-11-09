fanclubwallet – “That I Won’t Do”

Canada’s Hannah Judge, who performs under the name fanclubwallet, released her debut EP, Hurt Is Boring, earlier this year, which chronicled her experience with a debilitating Crohn’s disease flareup. Today, Judge has shared a charming new single, “That I Won’t Do,” plus a rundown of upcoming US tour dates.

Acting like an epilogue to her EP, “That I Won’t Do” follows Judge as she re-enters the world and re-familiarizes herself with socializing. “The song is about dealing with a new relationship where you aren’t sure whether the person is good for you or not, and you’re not feeling like yourself,” she explains. “It’s about trying to break bad habits while not wanting to break them at all.”

Listen to “That I Won’t Do” below.

TOUR DATES:

11/10 Ottawa @ Club SAW*

11/11 Toronto @ Velvet Underground*

11/12 Windsdor @ Media Bar*

11/13 Chicago @ Schuba’s*

11/14 Nashville @ The East Room*

11/16 DC @ DC9*

11/17 Philly @ Johnny Brenda’s*

11/18 NYC @ Mercury Lounge*

11/19 Montreal @ Bar Le Ritz*

* w/ supporting Fleece

“That I Won’t Do” is out now.