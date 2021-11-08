Alanis Morissette-Inspired Sitcom In Development At ABC

Alanis Morissette is going to be the inspiration for a new ABC sitcom, according to Deadline. The sitcom is called Relatable and “follows a 40-something woman, married with three kids, who spent her young adult life as an international rock star, famous for her self-penned anthems of female rage and teen angst.” Additionally, Morissette is executive producing and writing original music for the series.

The twist? The show’s log line describes how this “‘voice of her generation’ [is] deeply bonded with her family [but] can’t quite get the next generation living in her house to listen to her.” Morissette’s actual life will “loosely inform” the series.

Last year, Morissette released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road and embarked on a world tour in celebration of 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. An HBO documentary called Jagged is also set to air on HBO this month, though Morissette has disowned the project, telling the Los Angeles Times, “I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film. This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell.”