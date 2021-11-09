Justin Bieber Announces Concert In The Metaverse

News November 9, 2021 1:09 PM By Peter Helman

Justin Bieber has announced a concert in the metaverse. The pop star is partnering with virtual entertainment company Wave for “Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience,” in which a digital avatar of Bieber will perform a full live show in the tech world’s trendy new conception of cyberspace. According to a press release, “the groundbreaking collaboration will give fans a futuristic look into the metaverse, merging gaming, real time motion-capture, and live musical performance into an immersive interactive experience.”

“Justin Bieber is not only one of the world’s biggest artists, he is also one of the most forward-thinking. This partnership allows for limitless, virtual opportunities for him and his fans,” says Adam Arrigo, CEO of Wave. “By combining Wave’s technology with Justin’s creativity, we’ve created a unique, interactive experience that complements his upcoming physical tour. Justin is paving the way for artists to incorporate a virtual concert ‘tour stop’ to reach new audiences who can’t attend in-person or want a different kind of live music experience.”

“I am a big believer in Wave and love the platform as a new way for me to engage with my fans,” Bieber adds. “I’m excited to be using this technology to bring people together and connect with fans from all over the world. I can’t wait for them to check out this interactive performance.” Fans can sign up on wave.watch/Justin-Bieber and experience the event for free on November 18 at 9PM ET. Rebroadcasts for worldwide audiences will follow on November 20 and 21. What exactly is the metaverse, you ask? Don’t worry about it!

