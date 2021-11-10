Bellows – “Rancher’s Pride” & “McNally Jackson”

Bellows, the ambitious folk-pop project led by Oliver Kalb, is back with a new album, Next Of Kin, the follow-up to 2019’s The Rose Gardener — it’ll be out March 23. That’s a long ways away, but today Kalb is sharing two tracks from the album, “Rancher’s Pride” and “McNally Jackson,” which exhibit both the folk and pop sides of Bellows’ sound.

The former is a pinched-nerve road song, a flurry of guitars and sputtering percussion backdropping Kalb’s fantasies as a cowboy: “Rancher’s pride, how the rest of us deal with our lives/ I was up heating my cattle prod, branding my cows in the night,” he sings in its opening verse. “McNally Jackson,” named after the New York bookstore, is frenetic and chirrupy and has its narrative set firmly in the past.

Check out videos for both below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Marijuana Grow”

02 “No One Wants To Be Without A Person To Love”

03 “My Best Friend”

04 “Rancher’s Pride”

05 “Death Of A Dog”

06 “McNally Jackson”

07 “Such A Secret”

08 “Biggest Deposit Of White Quartz”

09 “Dawn At Central Park”

10 “Beautiful Spring Day”

11 “In A Ballet”

12 “Admiration”

13 “Thumb In The Dam”

14 “Boticelli’s Venus”

Next Of Kin is out 3/23 via Topshelf. Pre-order it here.