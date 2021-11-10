Bellows – “Rancher’s Pride” & “McNally Jackson”

New Music November 10, 2021 10:49 AM By James Rettig

Bellows – “Rancher’s Pride” & “McNally Jackson”

New Music November 10, 2021 10:49 AM By James Rettig

Bellows, the ambitious folk-pop project led by Oliver Kalb, is back with a new album, Next Of Kin, the follow-up to 2019’s The Rose Gardener — it’ll be out March 23. That’s a long ways away, but today Kalb is sharing two tracks from the album, “Rancher’s Pride” and “McNally Jackson,” which exhibit both the folk and pop sides of Bellows’ sound.

The former is a pinched-nerve road song, a flurry of guitars and sputtering percussion backdropping Kalb’s fantasies as a cowboy: “Rancher’s pride, how the rest of us deal with our lives/ I was up heating my cattle prod, branding my cows in the night,” he sings in its opening verse. “McNally Jackson,” named after the New York bookstore, is frenetic and chirrupy and has its narrative set firmly in the past.

Check out videos for both below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Marijuana Grow”
02 “No One Wants To Be Without A Person To Love”
03 “My Best Friend”
04 “Rancher’s Pride”
05 “Death Of A Dog”
06 “McNally Jackson”
07 “Such A Secret”
08 “Biggest Deposit Of White Quartz”
09 “Dawn At Central Park”
10 “Beautiful Spring Day”
11 “In A Ballet”
12 “Admiration”
13 “Thumb In The Dam”
14 “Boticelli’s Venus”

Next Of Kin is out 3/23 via Topshelf. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “All The Man That I Need”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Someday”

    11 hours ago

    Beach House Announce New Album Once Twice Melody & 2022 Tour Dates

    1 day ago

    8 Dead, Hundreds Injured In Crowd Surge At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest

    4 days ago

    Hear Four Songs From Beach House’s New Album Once Twice Melody

    19 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest