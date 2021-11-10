Ovlov – “Eat More”

New Music November 10, 2021 3:00 PM By Peter Helman

Ovlov, the cultishly beloved Connecticut indie rock band that fans treasure like an inside joke, are returning next week with the new album Buds, their first since 2018’s Tru. We’ve already heard early tracks “Land Of Steve-O” and “The Wishing Well,” and today, Ovlov are sharing one final single: “Eat More.”

“‘Eat More’ is about that last person I fell in love with, and I wrote it once I realized I had fallen in love,” explains Ovlov singer and lead songwriter Steve Hartlett. “They did not feel the same at the time, however. Thus it being so needy, lyrically. One of my favorite guitar parts I’ve ever written, though!” Listen below.

Buds is out 11/19 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.

