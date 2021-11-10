Drug Church – “Million Miles Of Fun” & “Detective Lieutenant”

There aren’t really any other bands who sound like Drug Church. Drug Church, based in both Albany and Los Angeles, come from hardcore, and there’s plenty of hardcore in their music. But Drug Church also have a vast, textured guitar sound and a serious way with melodies, and they build their whole attack around singer Patrick Kindlon’s dark sense of humor and darker view of humanity. It makes for some extremely compelling music.

A little more than three years ago, Drug Church released Cheer, an absolute stunner of an album. Earlier this year, they came back with their Tawny LP. Today, Drug Church announce plans to release a new album called Hygiene early next year. That should be really good. You should be excited about that.

With the news of that new album, Drug Church have unleashed two new songs into the world. “Million Miles Of Fun” is propulsive, anthemic rager about having access to way too much information: “These things I read about the way the world works/ I lift the spoon to socket and dig my eyes out.” In the video, director Ian Shelton, of Regional Justice Center and Militarie Gun, films Drug Church bashing the song out in a warehouse.

“Detective Lieutenant,” meanwhile, has a glimmering bassline, and it swings from less-loud to more-loud with authority. On that one, Kindlon sings about his dissatisfaction with a world where everyone is policing everyone else: “If we disappoint each other somehow/ It’s OK, we don’t share the same house/ There’s only one side of the street you’re responsible for/ And that’s yours.” Below, listen to both songs and check out the album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fun’s Over”

02 “Super Saturated”

03 “Plucked”

04 “Million Miles Of Fun”

05 “Detective Lieutenant”

06 “Tiresome”

07 “World Impact”

08 “Premium Offer”

09 “Piss & Quiet”

10 “Athlete On Bench”

Hygiene is out 3/11/22 on Pure Noise Records. Pre-order it here.