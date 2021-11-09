caroline – “IWR”

The eight-piece London band caroline announced today that they’ll release their self-titled debut album on Rough Trade in February. The group plays deeply emotional deconstructed post-rock with heavy doses of orchestral beauty, and people, they are incredible. The Books, Adult Jazz, Sufjan Stevens, and Talk Talk all come to mind, among many other reference points that should have you pressing play on lead single “IWR” as fast as you can.

Here’s what singer-guitarist Mike O’Malley said about that one: “Jasper [Llewellyn] was sending a lot of home-recorded nylon guitar and singing ideas, and one just stuck because it was just a really beautiful vocal melody. We had an initial guitar-based idea, then we decided that on a certain chord this wall of violins should come in.” He adds that the song is an exercise in “extreme closeness.” Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dark blue”

02 “Good morning (red)”

03 “desperately”

04 “IWR”

05 “messen #7”

06 “Engine (eavesdropping)”

07 “hurtle”

08 “Skydiving onto the library roof”

09 “zilch”

10 “Natural death”

caroline is out 2/25 on Rough Trade.