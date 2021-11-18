But there’s another voice, a female counterpart, on Bright Flight, which crops up more often, and more strikingly, than his Nashville companions — his soon-to-be-wife Cassie Marrett. She’s there on “Slow Education,” backing him up on the chorus, and in the group of voices on “Let’s Not And Say We Did.” And then there’s “Tennessee,” a gem buried eight tracks deep. (“The weirdest song is always song 7 or 8,” Berman once said.) “Tennessee” is the true introduction to Cassie as a permanent member of the Silver Jews. “Marry me, leave Kentucky,” he sings to his Kentucky-born then-girlfriend. She’s seen enough honky-tonks to know, she sings, that he’s man enough to make them “Mister, Misses Tennessee.” Cassie would remain a member of the Silver Jews from that point on, crucially helping to put Berman at ease on stages across the country for their very first tours in the ensuing years. Even after their divorce years later, it’s hard to listen to “Tennessee” and find anything but earnest puppy love in its lyrics: “Come to Tennessee/ ‘Cause you’re the only 10 I see,” they sing without a shred of irony. The pun is the stuff of wedding vows on their lips.

There are enough maddeningly brilliant phrases to fill an entire discography on Bright Flight. It’s the first record Berman released after his sole poetry collection, the stunning and mildly successful Actual Air, and there’s a clear primacy of words on this record. At the time, Berman chalked it up to the absence of Malkmus, who he said told him “lyrics to me are not important, they’re just an afterthought.” But it’s hard to imagine Berman writing any other way than painstakingly poetic. The book and album share a similar worldview, in retrospect — both are imminently postmodern, rooted in a wonder of nature, and deeply human. “I Remember You,” with its star-crossed lovers, rings of the same wistful whimsy as his poems. After the song’s protagonist gets hit by a truck and loses his lover, he uses the settlement money to buy the truck that hit him; it’s reminiscent, in its absurdity, of “The Spine Of The Snowman,” with its moon man looking down at Earth, explaining the concept of snowmen to a robot.

Bright Flight is also, read another way, a warning sign: “Darling, there’s a gun in the garland,” he sings on “Room Games And Diamond Rain” — “The dream is not all dream.” Though playing armchair psychologist with lyrics is a dangerous game, it’s hard to separate the despair in Bright Flight from his serious suicide attempt just two years later, in 2003. “We’d never been promised there will be a tomorrow,” he sings solemnly on “Death Of An Heir Of Sorrows,” the album’s final track and an ode to his late friend and Actual Air publisher Rob Bingham. Berman was clearly carrying the weight of these losses alongside the levity of his budding romance, and the album feels divided between those two poles — reinvention through romantic love, and death. It’s a balance he so delicately maintained until his final record as Purple Mountains; it’s the darkness and the depth that makes the cheesiness, the bad puns, the crazy characters in his songs all the more filled with light. Oh, he’s lightning. Oh, he’s rain.