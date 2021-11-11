Yumi Zouma – “Mona Lisa”

In September, New Zealand pop group Yumi Zouma shared a new track, “Give It Hell,” following their 2020 album Truth Or Consequences. Now, they’re back with another new track, “Mona Lisa,” about “wanting someone you can’t have.” Singer/keyboardist Christie Simpson explains:

“Mona Lisa” came to us gradually over a long period of time — so its story has changed and shifted, developing new relevance with each new phase of our lives. It’s a song that ruminates on conflicting, shifting uncertainty — of wanting someone that maybe you can’t have — of uncertain boundaries, of confusing interactions, misunderstanding, yearning. Trying to forget an obsession — or shifting between losing all hope and giving in to the obsession — lured back by the excitement and promise – the moments of feeling so alive. The terror and joy of a big crush.

And so we wanted the video to feel like a mirror to all those emo1ons along the passage of time — except in isolation. A year stuck inside (as we have been), alone with the big feelings, the big highs, and the low lows – dancing around your bedroom, losing it a little bit. Moving in, making it yours, moving out again. The strange phase we’ve been existing in, trying to thrive in (occasionally succeeding, but often not). The joy, the sadness, the conflict, the chaos — without ever really leaving your bedroom.