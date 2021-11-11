Code Orange – “Out For Blood”

New Music November 11, 2021

Pittsburgh hardcore enthusiasts Code Orange are back with a new single, “Out For Blood,” which also has a music video directed by Max Moore. This is the first new track Code Orange have released since 2020’s UNDERNDEATH, which earned them a Grammy nod for Best Metal Performance.

Expanding on “Out For Blood,” Code Orange frontman Jami Morgan said in a release, “When they go right, we go left. Code Orange is Out For Blood and we are just gettin’ started.”

Watch the chaotic clip below.

