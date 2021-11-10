Casanova Charged With Attempted Murder

In December 2020, New York City rapper Casanova was arrested on federal charges, accused by the Department Of Justice of leading a series of violent crimes — including the murder of a 15-year-old in Poughkeepsie — with a gang called Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation. Since then, Casanova, born Caswell Senior, has been in held in a Westchester County Jail, facing firearm possession, conspiracy to distribute substances, and unemployment fraud charges. Now, the rapper has reportedly been charged with attempted murder.

The incident reportedly dates back to October 24, 2020, in Miami, when Casanova was standing in front of a strip club called King Of Diamonds. There, he allegedly got into an argument with a member of a rival gang, who accused him of flashing the wrong hand signals while taking photos with fans. Casanova allegedly replied, “You want to die tonight?” The gang member and another person were subsequently shot in the stomach by an associate of Casanova’s named Jarrett “Jayecee” Chrisler Jr.

Prosecutors later seized Chrisler’s phone, where they found text messages of him boasting about the incident to another associate. Both Casanova and Chrisler have been charged with attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

The indictment, handed down by a grand jury, also charges Casanova and a co-defendant named DeShawn “Don” Thomas for another, unrelated violent incident taking place on July 5th, 2020.

Casanova’s last album is 2019’s Behind These Scars and he has appeared on tracks with artists like Tory Lanez, Jeremih, Fabolous, and the late DMX. Pleading not guilty, Casanova said in a statement via his attorney:

Mr. Senior’s persona as a rap artist is not his personal persona… after seeking to debunk our claim that Mr. Senior is being prosecuted based on his career as a rap artist, the government submitted a post of a weapon with the caption “Gripped Up.” “Gripped Up” is a rap song that was recorded by Mr. Senior days prior to the posting.

If convicted, Casanova faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life.