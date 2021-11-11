Jack White Announces Two New Albums, Fear Of The Dawn & Entering Heaven Alive
Jack White has announced two new albums, Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, both out next year. The former will be released on April 8; the latter comes out on July 22. White’s last solo album was 2018’s Boarding House Reach, and he also put out a new Raconteurs record, Help Us Stranger, in 2019.
He previewed one of them a few weeks ago with the single “Taking Me Back,” which shows up as the opening track for Fear Of The Dawn. That song is getting a music video today, which you can check out below, alongside the cover art and tracklist for both albums.
Fear Of The Dawn TRACKLIST:
01 “Taking Me Back”
02 “Fear Of The Dawn”
03 “The White Raven”
04 “Hi-De-Ho” (Feat. Q-Tip)
05 “Eosophobia”
06 “Into The Twilight”
07 “Dusk”
08 “What’s The Trick?”
09 “That Was Then (This Is Now)”
10 “Eosophobia (Reprise)”
11 “Morning, Noon And Night”
12 “Shedding My Velvet”
Entering Heaven Alive TRACKLIST:
01 “A Tip From You To Me”
02 “All Along The Way”
03 “Help Me Along”
04 “Love Is Selfish”
05 “I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)”
06 “Queen Of The Bees”
07 “A Tree On Fire From Within”
08 “If I Die Tomorrow”
09 “Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone”
10 “A Madman From Manhattan”
11 “Taking Me Back (Gently)”
Fear Of The Dawn is out 4/8 and Entering Heaven Alive is out 7/22, both via Third Man Records.