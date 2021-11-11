Jack White has announced two new albums, Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, both out next year. The former will be released on April 8; the latter comes out on July 22. White’s last solo album was 2018’s Boarding House Reach, and he also put out a new Raconteurs record, Help Us Stranger, in 2019.

He previewed one of them a few weeks ago with the single “Taking Me Back,” which shows up as the opening track for Fear Of The Dawn. That song is getting a music video today, which you can check out below, alongside the cover art and tracklist for both albums.