Papa’s Bootlegs TRACKLIST:

01 “Back Of A Truck”

02 “Love Affair”

03 “Trigger Happy”

04 “Wasteside”

05 “Cyclone”

06 “Pavlov’s Daughter”

07 “Mocking Bird”

08 “Train Ballad”

09 “Rejazz”

10 “Quarters”

11 “Cradle”

12 “Little Girls”

13 “Mustard Muskateers”

14 “Amplifiers”

15 “Sunshine”

16 “Braille”

17 “Marry Ann”

18 “Long Brown Hair”

19 “Flyin'”

20 “Down By The River”

Hi friends-

It’s autumn again, and the leaves were colorful, but now they are mostly falling… I hope wherever you are, this note finds you getting ready to hibernate and drop into rest. Unless of course you’re in the hemisphere where spring is in full swing, and then you’d better fill up with some sunshine energy and wake up!

Even on the same planet we’re all over the place, having opposite experiences so much of the time… how crazy must the rest of the universe be! I look at images from Mars and I’m in awe. And at the same time I’m not drawn to go there… maybe it’s because I’m not a billionaire? Or maybe it’s just because I’m just so into earth… and sea 🙂

Well, all rambles aside, wherever you are, if you’ve found yourself thinking in my direction, you may have noticed that things have appeared to be pretty quiet. We’re all having this strange pandemic life. We’re so connected in it, and yet it’s hard to spot each other… At times I tend to hide away anyhow, but this pandemic took that to a whole new level…

I have been busy, though. And working on many things. And living many things. And thinking many things. And feeling even more things.

It seems like forever ago that I reached out to you all about wanting to make something special for 11:11’s twentieth anniversary. I truly appreciate everyone who wrote in and sent things our way.

The pandemic caused much havoc in people’s lives, and in the smallest of tiniest of havocs – there was, and still is, a vinyl shortage/supply chain delay. So between the time Jack and I needed to put it together (this project would not exist without HUGE help from Jack), and this vinyl delay, it seems that 11:11 will go from being celebrated on its 20th anniversary, to its 21st.

BUT! The cool part is that after much searching, working, finding, and remastering- a very fun and special box set has emerged!

It will include:

1 original remastered 11:11 on vinyl

2 mastered vinyl live records called Papa’s Bootlegs, with many never before heard or released songs from the 11:11 era and from shows predating the album (recorded by my papa Ilya, while I was still at college).

1 large full color lyric booklet with my liner notes, reproductions of original fliers, art and photos from the era, and many new little doodles by yours truly.

There were lots of unexpected and wonderful things about working on this project. I had no recollection of many of the songs found on the bootlegs records until I heard them on my dad’s camcorder recordings. I couldn’t even remember some of their names- so I just made them up.

The album cover of Papa’s Bootlegs was hand drawn and painted by my brilliant friend Seth Avett, of the Avett Brothers. His beautiful images were inspired by the lyrics and I had a blast trying to figure out which songs went with which pictures.

The box set itself is limited and even though we are at the mercy of the manufacturing plants- the store is live for pre-orders, so you can still celebrate it on 11/11 of the 20th anniversary year!

We also made 3 one of a kind merch pieces which can hopefully reach you this year! (Though maybe just a day or two after the holidays…)

Now for the practical portion of this letter.

HERE’s the link for the pre-order!

Last but definitely not least, please take good care of yourselves and your loved ones. It’s true that we’re all in a hard time right now, but it’s also a revealing time- a time of great hope and possibility. If it’s any help- please remember that I’m cheering you on and always wishing good wishes your way… And I’m here- making little things for you to eventually hear and see. Even when I’m being very quiet…

Whisperingly yours,

regina