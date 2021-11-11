Ninth Person Dies From Astroworld Crowd Surge

Another person has died of injuries sustained during the the crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival, bringing the death toll up to 9. As local Houston station KTRK reports, 22-year-old Bharti Shahani passed away on Wednesday night. Shahani was admitted to the hospital after the event six days ago, and showed no brain activity shortly after being admitted; the woman’s family said she had been on a ventilator.

Shahani was a student at Texas A&M University, studying electronic systems engineering, and was on track to graduate in the spring. She attended the festival with her cousin and younger sister. Her family has launched a GoFundMe recovery fund.

In a statement issued on Thursday (November 11), Travis Scott has asked those affected by Astroworld to email AW21information@gmail.com for financial assistance or aid. “Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons,” the statement reads, per Billboard. “He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected.”