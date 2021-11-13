Brass Against Apologize For Singer Urinating On Fan’s Face During Festival Set: “Sophia Got Carried Away”

Brass Against are a musical collective that mostly performs brass-band covers of artists like Tool, Soundgarden, and Black Sabbath. And on Thursday night, their lead singer peed directly onto a fan’s face in the middle of their set at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. No press is bad press, I guess?

Singer Sophia Urista — whose last name is already dangerously close to “urine” — apparently mentioned having to pee several times during the set, then secured a volunteer to be her toilet. “Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’ma piss in this motherfucker’s mouth,” she said while Brass Against covered Rage Against The Machine.

“I gotta pee,” she continued. “And I can’t make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it.” The willing participant from the audience, an old biker-lookin’ dude with a beer can stuck to his forehead, climbed onto the stage and laid down. True to her word, Urista dropped trou and pissed all over him while continuing to sing Rage Against The Machine’s “Wake Up.”

“We’re still processing… this was profoundly unexpected,” Brass Against tweeted after the show. “We had a great time last night at Welcome To Rockville. Sophia got carried away,” the band added in another tweet. “That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.”

In a since-deleted apology on Twitter, they also wrote, “We’re truly sorry. Not who we are as a band.” You can watch graphic video footage of the incident — Brass Against’s pee tape, if you will — below, if that’s what you’re into. (No judgment here.) Brass Against are opening for Tool on their European tour next year.

https://twitter.com/jaydetbh/status/1459024486188072965?

We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona. — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021

We hear the suggestions and won’t be doing that again, but no assault occurred there. — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021

We’re still processing.. this was profoundly unexpected.. — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 12, 2021

Yes. Several comments made about peeing prior to it actually happening. Invited to stage. — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021

Sophia actually cleaned it up after we left stage — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021