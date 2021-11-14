The Who’s Roger Daltrey Likens The Rolling Stones To A “Mediocre Pub Band”

Last month, Paul McCartney took a shot at the Rolling Stones in a New Yorker interview: “I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are,” McCartney said. “I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”

When asked about the one-time Beatle’s quote in a new interview with Coda Collection, the Who’s Roger Daltrey continued with the Rolling Stones pile-on. “You can not take away the fact that Mick Jagger is still the number one rock ‘n’ roll showman up front,” Daltrey said. “But as a band, if you were outside a pub and you heard that music coming out of a pub some night, you’d think, ‘Well, that’s a mediocre pub band!’” He added: “No disrespect.”

Soon after McCartney’s dig, Mick Jagger joked on-stage at a show in Los Angeles that McCartney would “join us in a blues cover later on.” He hasn’t responded to Daltrey yet.