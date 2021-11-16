Just Mustard – “I Am You”

November 16, 2021 By James Rettig

Just Mustard were one of our Best New Bands Of 2019 based on the strength of their debut album, Wednesday, and it looks like the Irish group is getting ready to follow it up with something new. The band has signed to Partisan Records — home to Fontaines DC, who they’re touring with next year — and today they’re releasing a new single, “I Am You.” It’s a warped and weary and intense drone, as vocalist Katie Bell intones a series of maddening questions: “Can you stay, stain my lip?/ Can you change how I think?/ Can you change my head?” Check it out below.

“I Am You” is out now via Partisan.

