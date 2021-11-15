U2 Announce 30th Anniversary Achtung Baby Deluxe Edition

November 15, 2021 By James Rettig

U2 Announce 30th Anniversary Achtung Baby Deluxe Edition

U2’s Achtung Baby came out 30 years ago this week, and the band is celebrating by releasing a deluxe 30th anniversary edition of the album. The standard and deluxe vinyl will be released on November 19, and a 50-track digital release will follow on December 3. That digital release will contain 22 B-sides and loosies that have previously never been available on streaming services.

The band has also once again partnered with artist Thierry Noir for an installation at the Hansa Studios. Noir, who previously worked with the band on their Trabant cars for the Zoo TV tour, created a newly-painted car and a mural that will go on a section of the Berlin Wall.

And SiriusXM’s U2 channel will present an Achtung Baby special that features interviews with the band members and album collaborators, including Daniel Lanois, Flood, and Anton Corbijn.

More information and pre-order for the Achtung Baby 30th anniversary deluxe edition is available here.

