Girl Band Change Their Name To Gilla Band, Apologize For “Misgendered Name”

Irish noise-rock four-piece Girl Band have changed their name. In a statement posted on Twitter, the all-male band writes, “We will no longer be performing or releasing records under the name Girl Band. We apologise for choosing a misgendered name in the first place and to anyone who has been hurt or affected by it.” Instead, the group will be known as Gilla Band in the future.

The group now known as Gilla Band formed in Dublin in 2011, and they released their first single a year later. At the time, it wasn’t uncommon to see all-male groups like Girls and Women operating under names that could broadly be considered jokes about gender. Under the Girl Band name, Gilla Band have released two albums and generated a significant international buzz; we’ve covered them on this website many times.

In their statement, Gilla Band say that their band name was chosen “without much though” and “from a place of naivety and ignorance.” They thank people for coming forward and explaining why they shouldn’t have been using the Girl Band name, and they clarify that “Gilla” is “a given name taken from old Irish.” Here’s their statement: