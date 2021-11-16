Weakened Friends – “Everything Is Better”

The Portland, Maine trio Weakened Friends are releasing their sophomore album, Quitter, at the end of the week. We’ve heard two singles from it already, “Tunnels” and the title track, and today we’re getting one last advance track, “Everything Is Better,” another crisp and confident song that ramps up to a snotty chorus: “Everything is better when you’re not around,” Sonia Sturino sings in the chorus, her voice quivering on the “you’re.” Check it out below.

Quitter is out 11/19 on Don Giovanni.