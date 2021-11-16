Sun June – “Easy”

New Music November 16, 2021 12:59 PM By James Rettig

Sun June – “Easy”

New Music November 16, 2021 12:59 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, the Austin dreamers Sun June released their sophomore album, Somewhere. Today, they’re announcing an expanded edition of the album that features three new tracks. One of those is “Easy,” which the band is sharing now. It’s breezy and sun-kissed, as band leader Laura Colwell teases out tendrils of memories that take place under a pale moon. Here she is on the track:

‘Easy’ is a romantic struggle song. It’s about love and partnership and longstanding arguments that are hard to get past. We started working on it after quarantine was lifted. Everyone had been cloistered alone for months, so frustration was easy to tap into. At the same time, it was joyous and cathartic to play together again, so the song came out upbeat and optimistic too. We loved getting to return to Good Danny’s studio to record—it was easy to find the sounds we wanted and get back into the Somewhere vibe.

Watch a video for the song below.

Somewhere +3 is out 1/14 via Run For Cover.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Londonbeat’s “I’ve Been Thinking About You”

    2 hours ago

    Brass Against Apologize For Singer Urinating On Fan’s Face During Festival Set: “Sophia Got Carried Away”

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest