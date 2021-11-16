Sun June – “Easy”

Earlier this year, the Austin dreamers Sun June released their sophomore album, Somewhere. Today, they’re announcing an expanded edition of the album that features three new tracks. One of those is “Easy,” which the band is sharing now. It’s breezy and sun-kissed, as band leader Laura Colwell teases out tendrils of memories that take place under a pale moon. Here she is on the track:

‘Easy’ is a romantic struggle song. It’s about love and partnership and longstanding arguments that are hard to get past. We started working on it after quarantine was lifted. Everyone had been cloistered alone for months, so frustration was easy to tap into. At the same time, it was joyous and cathartic to play together again, so the song came out upbeat and optimistic too. We loved getting to return to Good Danny’s studio to record—it was easy to find the sounds we wanted and get back into the Somewhere vibe.

Watch a video for the song below.

Somewhere +3 is out 1/14 via Run For Cover.