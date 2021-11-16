Aeon Station – “Fade”

Next month, the Wrens’ Kevin Whelan will release Observatory, the first album from his new project Aeon Station, which he started after work on the Wrens’ much-delayed Meadowlands follow-up stalled out. We’ve heard “Queens” and “Leaves” from it already, and today Whelan is back with another single, “Fade.”

In an interview with Consequence, Whelan talked about the track:

A key inspiration for the song was when my family and I moved from New Jersey to Singapore. It was something I always wanted to do. To move to a different country, to escape to a new place where no one knew me. People do it every day all over the world, but there is a unique feeling of excitement and fear when you’re leaving your home, country, and culture behind and setting off on a new life adventure.

Listen below.

Observatory is out 12/10 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.