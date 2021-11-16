Aeon Station – “Fade”

New Music November 16, 2021 10:53 AM By James Rettig

Aeon Station – “Fade”

New Music November 16, 2021 10:53 AM By James Rettig

Next month, the Wrens’ Kevin Whelan will release Observatory, the first album from his new project Aeon Station, which he started after work on the Wrens’ much-delayed Meadowlands follow-up stalled out. We’ve heard “Queens” and “Leaves” from it already, and today Whelan is back with another single, “Fade.”

In an interview with Consequence, Whelan talked about the track:

A key inspiration for the song was when my family and I moved from New Jersey to Singapore. It was something I always wanted to do. To move to a different country, to escape to a new place where no one knew me. People do it every day all over the world, but there is a unique feeling of excitement and fear when you’re leaving your home, country, and culture behind and setting off on a new life adventure.

Listen below.

Observatory is out 12/10 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Londonbeat’s “I’ve Been Thinking About You”

    2 hours ago

    Brass Against Apologize For Singer Urinating On Fan’s Face During Festival Set: “Sophia Got Carried Away”

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest