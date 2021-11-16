Downhaul – “One Sick Plan” (Oso Oso Cover)

New Music November 16, 2021

By Chris DeVille

The Richmond indie band Downhaul, who seem to take equal inspiration from emo and country in a Pinegrove kind of way, released their sophomore album Proof this year. Today they’ve returned with a cover of “One Sick Plan” from Oso Oso’s 2019 stunner Basking In The Glow. The cover was commissioned by No Earbuds, the PR company that represents both bands, as part of their charitable EARBUDZ series. If you like your emo with hooks and twang, you will probably enjoy it. Listen below.

