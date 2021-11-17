Cate Le Bon – “Moderation”

Early next year, the great art-pop weirdo Cate Le Bon will release Pompeii, a new album the she and co-producer Samur Khouja reportedly recorded in an “uninterrupted vacuum” in Cardiff. First single “Running Away” impressed us a great deal. Today, Le Bon has shared another track from the album, and it’s a good one, too.

“Moderation” is a pop song that sounds like it’s melting itself down, perhaps trying to turn itself into circa-1980 post-punk in the process. Le Bon says that the song is “a nod to the daily dilemma of trying to curb inherited and novel habits, when you want to eat the moon, and an essay written by the architect Lina Bo Bardi in 1958 that continues to kick hard.” In the video, Le Bon poses at the mouth of a cave and becomes the head of a headless statue. Check it out below.

Pompeii is out 2/4 on Mexican Summer.