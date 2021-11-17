Former Mac DeMarco Band Member Jon Lent Sentenced To 2 Years In Jail For Sexual Assault

Jon Lent, a former member of Mac DeMarco’s band, was found guilty of sexual assault in an Edmonton court in June and sentenced two years minus one day in provincial jail, Pitchfork reports. The charges stemmed from an incident in or around Edmonton on April 14, 2018, which led to Lent’s arrest in December of that year.

The woman Lent assaulted, who prefers to be identified as “S,” brought his conviction to Pitchfork’s attention. In an email, she explained that she met Lent through her interest in DeMarco’s music: “I had really loved Mac DeMarco for a long time before I met Jon, and that was the reason why I ever met him, because I was following all the people from the band on Instagram.” She also wrote, “It has been almost six months since Jon was convicted and neither Jon nor Mac have said anything to address the situation. I now know that I was wrong to believe that legal justice also means accountability.”

Lent joined DeMarco’s band in 2015. A representative for DeMarco sent the following statement to Pitchfork: “Lent first told Mac about the sexual assault allegations in April 2021. Mac has not spoken to Lent since that conversation. Lent last played with Mac in January 2020. Upon learning of these allegations, Lent was immediately removed from the Mac DeMarco Band.” Via his representative, DeMarco added, “I am no longer personally associated with Lent. I would like to respect the privacy of the survivor.”