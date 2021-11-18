Quinton Brock – “Touch”

New Music November 18, 2021 2:42 PM By Chris DeVille

Quinton Brock – “Touch”

New Music November 18, 2021 2:42 PM By Chris DeVille

Brooklyn-based Quinton Brock caught our attention with last fall’s “To The Moon,” a song that sounded like what Miguel might come up with if tasked with writing a 2000s-era indie rock hit. It ruled. Today he’s back with his first single in more than a year following what I can confirm was a highly engaging debut festival set at Shaky Knees in Atlanta last month.

Built around a contagious rolling drumbeat, sharply slicing guitar chords, and melodious R&B-tinged vocals, Brock’s new single “Touch” explores the nervous excitement of moving toward physical contact again in a post-lockdown world: “If you think I’m nervous it’s because it’s probably true/ All the things we do lead to this moment, baby.” Check it out below in a video directed by Creative Connect and Mndgames.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Londonbeat’s “I’ve Been Thinking About You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    4 days ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    4 days ago

    Girl Band Change Their Name To Gilla Band, Apologize For “Misgendered Name”

    3 days ago

    The Who’s Roger Daltrey Likens The Rolling Stones To A “Mediocre Pub Band”

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest