Young Dolph Murder: Police Release Suspect Photos, Another Man Shot At Memorial

Justin Ford/Getty Images

News November 18, 2021 7:04 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Young Dolph Murder: Police Release Suspect Photos, Another Man Shot At Memorial

Justin Ford/Getty Images

News November 18, 2021 7:04 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Memphis police have released pictures of suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Very shortly after, a man was shot at a memorial outside of Makeda’s Butter Cookies, where Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was shot and killed on Wednesday.

According to ABC24, three people have been detained in the most recent shooting. Police say the man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is in a non-critical condition.

Regarding the suspects in the Young Dolph case, law enforcement said that video showed two people exiting a white two-door Mercedes Benz armed with guns. They approached Dolph inside the shop, shot him several times, then took off. Police are asking that anyone with information call Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Related

Young Dolph Dead At 36
Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Londonbeat’s “I’ve Been Thinking About You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    4 days ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    4 days ago

    Girl Band Change Their Name To Gilla Band, Apologize For “Misgendered Name”

    3 days ago

    The Who’s Roger Daltrey Likens The Rolling Stones To A “Mediocre Pub Band”

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest