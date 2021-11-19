Thank You Thank You – “Undiminished Life” & “Look Alive”

New Music November 19, 2021 4:51 PM By Chris DeVille

New Music November 19, 2021 4:51 PM By Chris DeVille

Thank You Thank You is the solo project of Tyler Bussey: guitarist for Strange Ranger, bassist for Self Defense Family, formerly of The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die. He’s got a couple great new songs out today in the form of a new EP called Undiminished Life.

The title track is of particular interest: “Undiminished Life” is a six-minute stunner that blurs the distinction between modern electronic-tinged Bandcamp indie-pop and ambitious mid-2000s epics from Sufjan Stevens and the like. Bussy cites The Age Of Adz as a reference point, which makes sense, but that brass section is pure Illinois. “Look Alive,” the second track on the 7″, is more of an ambient instrumental and is also very much worth your time.

Hear both songs below.

