Anne-Marie, Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran, & More Cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere” For BBC Children In Need
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan have teamed up to cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere” for the BBC Children In Need charity. Their version features an all-star backing band including Ed Sheeran, Griff, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, and Yungblud. As the official single of this year’s fundraising campaign, the song will help raise money to support disadvantaged young people across the UK. Watch their performance below.