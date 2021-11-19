Paul Revere & The Raiders’ Keith Allison Dead At 79

Keith Allison, the singer, songwriter, and musician who performed with Paul Revere & The Raiders, has died, a family spokesperson has confirmed. He was 79.

In addition to his years singing, playing bass, guitar, and the organ with the Raiders (from 1968 to 1975), Allison contributed to albums by the Monkees, including their self-titled 1996 debut, 1967’s Headquarters and 1968’s Head. Allison also famously played guitar and harmonica on Sonny & Cher’s 1966 hit “The Beat Goes On.”

Over the years, the Texas native would record and perform with big names like Roy Orbison, the Righteous Brothers, Chuck Berry, Alice Cooper, Rick Nelson, The Crickets, The Beach Boys, Ringo Starr, Harry Nilsson, and Johnny Rivers.

Allison also popped up on TV, appearing in episodes of Blossom, The Love Boat, and 7th Heaven. Most recently, Allison played guitar and sang with the Crickets during their final performance in 2016.

“It is with deep sadness [we] announce the passing of Keith Allison,” Paul Revere & the Raiders said in a statement. “We all here in the Raider family are terribly heartbroken. Keith will always be a Raider. Our love goes out to Keith’s wife Tina, son Ryeland, daughters Allison and Brenda, and all the grandchildren. Keith was a friend to all, and everyone loved Keith. His presence will be strongly missed.”