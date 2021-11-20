Watch Charly Bliss Join Letters To Cleo On Two Josie And The Pussycats Songs In Boston

Watch Charly Bliss Join Letters To Cleo On Two Josie And The Pussycats Songs In Boston

News November 20, 2021 7:54 PM By Peter Helman

Charly Bliss like to cover Josie And The Pussycats songs, which were sung in the 2001 film by Letters To Cleo’s Kay Hanley. For the past few days, Charly Bliss have been opening for Letters To Cleo on tour, which sounds like a really fun bill. And during Letters To Cleo’s encore at Paradise Rock Club in Boston last night, they brought Charly Bliss back to the stage to help perform the Josie tracks “3 Small Words” and “Pretend To Be Nice,” the latter of which was written by the late, great Adam Schlesinger. Watch below.

