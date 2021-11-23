Bloc Party – “Traps”

New Music November 23, 2021 12:45 PM By Chris DeVille

Bloc Party – “Traps”

New Music November 23, 2021 12:45 PM By Chris DeVille

Bloc Party haven’t released an LP since Hymns way back at the beginning of 2016, but they’re set to change that in 2022. The band will release their sixth album Alpha Games in April. It’s produced by Nick Launay and Adam Greenspan, a duo who’ve worked together on projects by Nick Cave, Arcade Fire, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, IDLES, and more. Alpha Games is billed as a return to the high-energy post-punk sound of early releases like Silent Alarm, and lead single “Traps” certainly bears that out.

Kele Okereke shared a statement about the song: “From the moment we wrote ‘Traps,’ we knew it had to be the first thing people heard from this album; playing it in soundchecks on our last tour before it was finished and hearing how it sounded in those big rooms and outdoors.” Speaking as a fan of early Bloc Party who hasn’t been nearly as enthusiastic about their later work, “Traps” does sound like it could bring down the house. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Day Drinker”
02 “Traps”
03 “You Should Know the Truth”
04 “Callum Is a Snake”
05 “Rough Justice”
06 “The Girls Are Fighting”
07 “Of Things Yet to Come”
08 “Sex Magik”
09 “By Any Means Necessary”
10 “In Situ”
11 “If We Get Caught”
12 “The Peace Offering”

Alpha Games is out 4/29 on Infectious/BMG. Pre-order or pre-save it here.

Wunmi Onibudo

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Amy Grant’s “Baby Baby”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “You’re In Love”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Has Anyone Released An Original Christmas Standard Since “All I Want For Christmas Is You”?

    1 day ago

    Here Are The 2022 Grammy Nominations

    10 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest