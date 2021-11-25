Peter Jackson’s Mammoth Beatles Documentary Is A Feast For Fans

Get Back was the original title for the Let It Be album, so named for the Paul McCartney song that became its closing track and for the concept behind the sessions: a return to playing stripped-down, straightforward rock ‘n’ roll together in a room, just like in the good old days. Get back to where you once belonged. With only a month before Ringo Starr was due on set to act in the pre-Monty Python farce The Magic Christian, the band convened in an empty film studio in London, later relocating to their new Apple Studios to cut a new LP with their longtime producer George Martin and young stud engineer Glyn Johns. Also hanging around for most of the month were Yoko Ono, Linda Eastman, the Beatles’ roadie and personal assistant Mal Evans, and, eventually, keyboardist Billy Preston, who sat in on the recording sessions per Harrison’s invitation and seemed primed to become a full-time member of the band.

Jackson’s film divides the proceedings like so: The first installment chronicles the Beatles’ somewhat tortured stint at Twickenham Film Studios, the second tracks their more upbeat recording sessions at Apple HQ, and the third revolves around the rooftop concert. It adds up to nearly eight hours of cinema vérité — arguably the most intimate look at the inner workings of the Beatles you’re ever likely to get. Some of its climactic moments were featured in Let It Be, like the Jan. 6 spat in which McCartney tells George Harrison, “I’m trying to help you but I always hear myself annoying you,” to which Harrison replies, “Whatever it is that will please you, I’ll do it.” Others are newly included, such as Harrison quitting the band for a few days and John Lennon suggesting they could replace him with Eric Clapton. But the extended runtime also allows for a lot of jamming and goofing off — often, the goofing off takes the form of jamming — and for stretches of downtime both reflective and mundane. By the end of it, you really do feel like you’ve spent a month up close and personal with the Beatles, with all the thrills and exhaustion such a prospect entails. But for the billions who love this band, it’s time well spent.

McCartney, Starr, Ono, and Harrison’s widow Olivia are producers on this project, and they intend for it to show the Get Back sessions were not as dour as Lindsay-Hogg’s movie implies. Fair enough; there’s quite a bit of joy and camaraderie to be seen, especially once Harrison rejoins the fold and the band relocates to Savile Row to commence the tracking, especially once Preston arrives to change the social and musical dynamic. (McCartney: “You’re giving us a lift, Bill.”) The band members frequently launch into wacky dancing; Lennon in particular courses with slapstick energy. Starr is a living cartoon character as always. At one point McCartney mockingly reads journalist Michael Housego’s exaggerated news report about the Beatles’ impending breakup over a wild jam session. In some ways these four clearly still enjoyed making music together, be it bashing out covers of their favorite oldies or zeroing in on the perfect arrangement for new originals.

But if anything, the film reinforces the prevailing narratives about the end of the Beatles. McCartney comes off as both the one keeping the train on the rails and a bit of a control freak. Harrison’s contempt at being so under-utilized is unmissable. Lennon rolls his eyes at some of McCartney’s hokier material. His bandmates seem annoyed by Ono’s constant presence — for instance, Lindsay-Hogg spends much of the movie campaigning for the Beatles to perform their televised concert at a waterfront amphitheater in Libya despite several band members’ disinterest in going abroad; when Eastman supports the director’s suggestion that doing it at Brighton Beach might be a good compromise, McCartney quips, “You stay out of this, Yoko!” At one point he laments that the death of their manager, Brian Epstein, has left the Beatles in disrepair: “It hasn’t been the same since Mr. Epstein passed away.”