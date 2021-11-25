Astrid S Accuses French Montana Of Ripping Off Her Song

News November 25, 2021 8:56 AM By James Rettig

Astrid S Accuses French Montana Of Ripping Off Her Song

News November 25, 2021 8:56 AM By James Rettig

The Norwegian pop musician Astrid S has accused French Montana of ripping off her song. In a TikTok video, Astrid S pointed out similarities between her 2016 single “Jump” and French Montana’s “How You King?,” a song from his new album They Got Amnesia that came out last week. Montana is credited as the sole writer on the song, alongside production credits for Hitmaka and FnZ.

In her video, Astrid S played the songs back-to-back and drew attention to some near-identical lyrics with the same melody: “I get these thoughts in my head/ But I wouldn’t do it anyway/ Or at least that’s what I say/ ‘Til I’m right on the edge/ I take a look at the bottom/ And I know it will hurt hitting ground/ But I don’t think that I’d mind the falling.”

Here’s the TikTok:

@astridsofficial

#duet with @astridsofficial 2016 Astrid called and wants her song back

♬ original sound – Astrid S

And here are the songs:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Amy Grant’s “Baby Baby”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “Joyride”

    1 day ago

    Has Anyone Released An Original Christmas Standard Since “All I Want For Christmas Is You”?

    3 days ago

    Here Are The 2022 Grammy Nominations

    2 days ago

    Someone Made A Lars Ulrich Toilet

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest