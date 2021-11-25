Astrid S Accuses French Montana Of Ripping Off Her Song

The Norwegian pop musician Astrid S has accused French Montana of ripping off her song. In a TikTok video, Astrid S pointed out similarities between her 2016 single “Jump” and French Montana’s “How You King?,” a song from his new album They Got Amnesia that came out last week. Montana is credited as the sole writer on the song, alongside production credits for Hitmaka and FnZ.

In her video, Astrid S played the songs back-to-back and drew attention to some near-identical lyrics with the same melody: “I get these thoughts in my head/ But I wouldn’t do it anyway/ Or at least that’s what I say/ ‘Til I’m right on the edge/ I take a look at the bottom/ And I know it will hurt hitting ground/ But I don’t think that I’d mind the falling.”

Here’s the TikTok:

And here are the songs: