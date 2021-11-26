Conservative Talk Radio Show Gets Punk’d By Band Name-Dropping Caller

A punk fan is doing god’s work this week, calling into a conservative radio show and sneaking as many punk band names as possible into a chat with the hosts. Illustrator Rob Dobi — using the name Bill — called up WSMN’s Life With Liz show this week, planning to “name as many punk bands as I could before they caught on.”

“One of my main problems is… I’m a Republican in a fairly liberal area, sometimes I feel like everyone is just Against Me!,” Dobi began, talking to host Liz Gabert. “I feel like what we need to do is listen to what our Descendents told us. ​’Cause in the past we Refused to live a Life Of Agony. I’m Sick Of It All. Im sick of people thinking we’re just a Minor Threat. Enough of that Fugazi. A lot of these people just got Bad Brains, that are Misfits that waive Black Flag and they’re practically Anti-Flag. I think we need to Converge and help the Youth Of Today because every time you blink, 182 kids, they go missing…”

And… the hosts don’t notice. After a brief back and forth, Dobi says: “I’m gonna let you guys go, I’m gonna head out, I’m gonna catch some Reel Big Fish.”

“Are you gonna eat that really big fish for your Thanksgiving meal?” Gabert asks.

“Well, not if it tastes Rancid,” Dobi replies.

Amazing. Talk about getting Punk’d. Watch the entire video below.