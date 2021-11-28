Scott Hutchison Memorial Bench Unveiled In Frightened Rabbit Frontman’s Hometown

A memorial bench dedicated to late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison was unveiled in his hometown of Selkirk, Scotland over the weekend. Using crowdfunding money left over from a different bench that was constructed in Kelvingrove Park a couple years ago, this new bench was designed and built by three young carpenters, as the band’s Instagram account explains.

“This beautiful piece will sit at the loch side in Selkirk for family, friends and fans to find a moment of peace,” reads their caption. The bench is inscribed with the words “While I’m alive, I’ll make tiny changes to earth,” a lyric from Frightened Rabbit’s “Head Roll Off.”

Ade Cartwright, the organizer of the bench fundraiser, had this to say about the new bench: “This bench is for all those out there who have been touched by Scott’s lyrics and music, his humour and humanity. It’s a place to put the headphones on and listen to his music and take a deep breath of fresh air, a place to sit down and have a good catch-up with friends, a place to celebrate Scott’s life and what he means to all of us. Also to just rest your weary legs, it’s a fair trek!”

See some photos of the bench below.