The Viciously Fun Breakup Song That Put Gayle On The Teen Pop-Rock Radar

A lifetime ago, before he was a culture war figurehead posing for photos with Elon Musk and Joe Rogan, before he asked Michel Gondry to film his all-star block party, before he helmed his short-lived but generation-defining Comedy Central series, Dave Chappelle and his creative partner Neal Brennan wrote a stoner comedy called Half Baked. Chappelle and SNL actor Jim Breuer were billed as the two leads of Half Baked, but for my money the movie’s most iconic moment belongs to Guillermo Diaz, whose character Scarface memorably quits his fast food job by announcing over the restaurant P.A., “Fuck you! Fuck you! Fuck you! You’re cool. And fuck you, I’m out!” I thought of this scene upon hearing “abcdefu.”

“abcdefu” is a rapidly rising single from Gayle, a 17-year-old singer from Nashville who has spent her adolescence in the major-label trenches — as in, she’s signed to Atlantic Records, counts music industry veteran and former American Idol judge Kara DioGuardi as a mentor, and is working with fame-adjacent figures like “abcdefu” producer Pete Nappi, best known as the drummer for Samantha Ronson’s band Ocean Park Standoff. Although it remains on Billboard‘s “bubbling under” chart just below the Hot 100, the song is a smash hit on Spotify (#29 this week in the US) and YouTube (nearly 10 million views) and has already climbed to the upper reaches of the pop charts in several European countries. It’s only a matter of time before it makes its American chart surge too. And given that it channels an ultra-relatable premise into a huge anthemic chorus, how could it not catch on?

Gayle (no last name provided as of yet) cowrote “abcdefu” with fellow Nashville up-and-comers Sara Davis and Dave Pettinger, and they ought to be proud of their work. The song cuts straight to its refrain, with Gayle’s voice floating over churning guitar chords, reducing her former lover to dust: “Fuck you and your mom and your sister and your job/ And your broke-ass car and that shit you call art/ Fuck you and your friends that I’ll never see again/ Everybody but your dog, you can all fuck off.” Later recurrences are preceded by a promise to “spell it out” in case the clueless rube isn’t picking up what she’s putting down in the more delicately worded verses, so that each return to the chorus ramps up with a shout-along “A, B, C, D, E, F you!” As if this takedown was not already brutal enough, at one point she switches things up by dissing “your Craigslist couch and the way your voice sounds.”

Sonically the track exists in that extremely trendy space where alternative rock signifiers crossbreed with mainstream pop sparkle. Although guitar is the primary instrument, the steady strums end up submerged in a slow-creeping programmed beat and a dense swell of blown-out synth sounds designed to translate to the radio. It reminds me a bit of Kesha, who Nappi has worked with, and of the vast ecosystem of sorta-rap-adjacent blackbear types who have carved out a new lane in mainstream pop. And it’s no coincidence that it has emerged in the wake of Olivia Rodrigo, whose work with producer Dan Nigro nabbed a shout-out in a recent Gayle interview. This won’t be the last rock-infused breakup song to ride the Sour wave to popularity.

It’s too early to discern whether Gayle will endure beyond this one hit, but at this point her career is summed up so completely by “abcdefu” that the “Gayle (singer)” entry on Wikipedia redirects to the article about the song. She is going all-out to capitalize on the track’s popularity, too, flooding the market with a slew of alternate versions — “angrier,” “nicer,” “chill,” a remix with Royal & The Serpent — so that most of her top songs on Apple Music are variations on the same track. But as you might expect from any teenage musician, and any aspiring pop star toying with current trends in search of a hit, it’s not necessarily representative of her body of work so far. A series of singles last year presented Gayle as more of a bedroom-pop type with an R&B streak, fond of matching low-key production with expressive soulful vocals, prone to memorable turns of phrase about the trials and tribulations of young love.

On the jazzy, deconstructed “orange peel” she rhymes, perhaps egregiously, “I can make a man go/ Like a motherfucking mango/ Talk your ear off like Van Gogh.” The somewhat folksy ballad “happy for you” begins, “Baby, I almost threw up/ When I found out that you hooked up/ With a girl you met last week.” These are lyrics too committed to catching your ear to worry about whether they’re corny — usually a plus in the field of pop songwriting. Not everything Gayle has released is quite so winsome; her voice quivers with too much showbiz melodrama on the self-esteem mantra “dumbass,” while “z,” the most rock-oriented of her early tracks, rivals Halsey’s “New Americana” in its thirst to become a generational anthem. But her breakthrough breakup banger suggests pop fans ought to start a relationship with Gayle’s music and see where things go.