Gwar Help Crowdsurfer Retrieve Prosthetic Leg
During a show in Los Angeles last week, Gwar helped an audience member retrieve their prosthetic leg. As TMZ notes, a fan lost his leg while crowdsurfing and the Gwar members helped the leg get back to its rightful owner. “If anybody’s got a fake leg out there, or got an extra fake leg, send it this way ‘cus this guy need his fucking leg,” the band’s guitarist said on-stage as the leg made its way through the audience. “Not the first (or last) time someone lost a body part in the Gwar pit,” the caption for the Instagram video reads. Here’s video: