Ari Lennox Arrested In Amsterdam Airport, Says She Was Racially Profiled

R&B singer Ari Lennox was arrested at the Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Monday, as Reuters reports.

“I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me,” Lennox wrote on Twitter, not long after tweeting: “Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people.”

Dutch military police told Reuters that she was being held for disturbing order and being drunk in public after accusing an airline staff member of racial discrimination. “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down,” a spokesman for the police department said. “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

It’s unclear how long Lennox will be held.

Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

They’re arresting me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021