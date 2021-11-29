Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson Are Hosting New Year’s Eve On NBC

News November 29, 2021 3:38 PM By James Rettig

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are hosting a New Year’s Eve special on NBC. As Deadline reports, the singer and the SNL star will co-host a two-hour event called Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which will air from 10:30PM ET to 12:30AM ET. The special is executive produced by SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels. It’ll air live from Miami, FL on NBC and Peacock, and apparently there will be “a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must watch evening.”

Cyrus and Davidson will be taking on the much more established Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, which airs on ABC. Until last year, NBC had a New Year’s Eve special hosted by Carson Daly.

The pair previously appeared in SNL sketches together in both 2017 and 2021 when Cyrus served as musical guest.

