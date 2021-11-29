Bryan Adams Photographed Grimes, St. Vincent, Saweetie, & More For New Pirelli Calendar

The long-running Pirelli Calendar has unveiled its 2022 edition, themed “On The Road” and featuring photography by none other than Bryan Adams. The rocker shot photos of Iggy Pop, Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Saweetie, Normani, Kali Uchis, and more.

The Pirelli Calendar has been in production since 1964 and has featured images of high-profile talent like Kate Moss, Uma Thurman, and Kate Winslet. The calendar is also known for featuring work by top-tier photogs like Annie Leibovitz and Herb Ritts.

“On the road is where I have been for the last 45 years,” Adams said in the statement about this year’s calendar theme. “Because the life of a musician is made up of roads, travel, waiting in hotels, hours backstage.” Adams participated in the calendar unveiling from quarantine in Milan, where upon arrival he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this month.

